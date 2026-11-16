URCS helps respond to Russian attack aftermath in Kyiv region

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped deal with the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on warehouse facilities in Kyiv region.

"Yesterday, in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, a Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team worked alongside the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) at the site of another Russian attack," the URCS said on Facebook on Sunday.

Volunteers searched the area for possible casualties, helped extinguish the fire and assisted rescuers in clearing debris. They also remained on standby at the scene to provide first aid promptly if needed.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Russian attack caused fires at three warehouse facilities in Vyshhorod district.