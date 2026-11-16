Poroshenko delivers vehicles, generators, heaters to Desna Training Center troops

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko visited the Desna Training Center and handed over an excavator, buggy vehicles, generators, charging stations and diesel heaters to the military.

"Military training is one of the key priorities for our entire team. We believe that everyone who joins the military must undergo quality 51-day training. This helps improve the effectiveness and coordination of units and save more lives. That is why we brought buggies, generators, charging stations and heaters here. But what the guys were looking forward to most was the excavator. With it, they will be able to quickly build new obstacle courses and construct protective structures to safeguard the lives of servicemen," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

He called the Armed Forces of Ukraine "the best diplomat" in negotiations to end the war, adding that "to make their arguments more convincing and our negotiating positions stronger, we need weapons and quality training for every soldier."

"We must stay one step ahead of the enemy in equipment and long-range weapons, air defense and electronic warfare systems," Poroshenko said.