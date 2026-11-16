Injured in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to 10 – regional administration

Ten people have now sought medical assistance following a Russian attack on Dnipro, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 10. All of them have been hospitalized. Two men, aged 26 and 47, are in serious condition," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

As reported earlier, one person was killed and three others injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. Several multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged in the shelling.