Zelenskyy: Russia picks one region, focuses strikes on its energy infrastructure for days

Russia selects one region as a target and concentrates its strikes on its energy system for several days, with the highest number of hits since early September recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The highest number of strikes and hits since early September was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region: 131 hits. There were 125 in Kyiv region. More than 100 hits were recorded in Zhytomyr and Sumy regions," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, particular attention on Sunday was focused on Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where recovery efforts are ongoing following the attacks.

The president also said he had reached an agreement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on additional emergency energy assistance for the cities and communities facing the greatest difficulties. The support will include generators, other equipment and funding.