Europe to join peace talks in E5+EU format – von der Leyen

Europe will actively participate in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in E5 + EU format, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said following a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"Europe will closely engage in this process through the E5 + EU format. In the meantime, we'll ensure maximum support for Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia," she wrote on X.

The two sides also discussed EU enlargement ahead of the Enlargement Forum scheduled for November 16.

The E5 coalition comprises the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.