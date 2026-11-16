Ukraine, EU prepare emergency winter aid package – Koretsky

Ukraine and the European Union are working together to determine the contents of an emergency winter aid package, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Generators, charging stations, buses, assistance with bridges and crossings to maintain reliable transport links between the banks of the Dnipro River. All of this is needed to counter Russian terror against Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Odesa and other cities," he wrote on Telegram.

Koretsky said he would discuss the key details of the package with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on November 16. He expressed hope that the decision would be finalized and the first shipments of aid would arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible.

According to the prime minister, Russian strikes on power transmission lines and substations in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions on Sunday left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.