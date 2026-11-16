Air defense downs 131 of 158 Russian drones, strikes recorded at 19 locations – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 131 of 158 Russian attack drones overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Enemy aerial attack weapons hit 19 locations, while downed drones and debris fell at 11 locations," the Air Force said in a statement.

According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with 158 Shahed-type attack UAVs (77 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoy drones from 18:00 on November 15. The drones were launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea. Among the drones neutralized were 55 jet-powered UAVs.

The attack is ongoing, with several attack drones still in the air.