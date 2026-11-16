Another Russian strike on Dnipro kills 1, injures 3 – regional administration

Russian forces launched another strike on Dnipro on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring three others, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"One person was killed and three others were injured. The Russians struck Dnipro again. Cars caught fire on the road," he wrote on Telegram.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

As reported earlier, a 44-year-old woman was injured and several apartment buildings were damaged in a Russian attack on Dnipro earlier on Monday morning.