Joint projects in defense-industrial complex could strengthen Ukrainian-Polish relations – Budanov

Ukraine and Poland should expand economic cooperation and develop joint production, particularly in the defense industry, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, in a video address during the opening of the Ukrainian-Polish business forum "Win-Win: Poland and Ukraine in the Common EU Market," which took place on November 13 in Warsaw.

"Polish businesses in the defense-industrial complex can profit alongside us, thereby strengthening, first and foremost, Poland's direct security," Budanov said, noting that in 2025, trade between Ukraine and Poland totalled nearly $13 billion. According to him, Ukraine's integration into the EU will open up new opportunities for Polish companies in the Ukrainian market, in logistics, and in joint production.

In turn, Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleksiy Sobolev said Ukraine is interested in large-scale joint projects between state-owned companies of the two countries and in developing joint supply chains. He emphasized the need to increase Polish investment in Ukraine's reconstruction and to develop joint defense production, given the threat that Russia poses to both countries.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Olena Kovalska highlighted the presence of Polish companies in Ukraine's processing industry and retail sector. Among the areas where Ukraine needs investment and cooperation are energy and oil and gas production.

She also highlighted the contribution of Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland from Russian aggression to the development of the Polish economy. According to a Deloitte assessment for the UNHCR, this contribution amounted to approximately 2.4% of Poland's GDP in 2025. Ukrainians are working, opening their own businesses, creating jobs, and paying taxes in the country that has provided them with protection.

According to Kovalska, Poland could become a location for Ukrainian companies seeking new sites due to the war and planning to serve the Ukrainian market. For the Polish economy, this will mean additional tax revenue and new jobs, while for Ukrainian companies, it will provide an opportunity to continue production and meet the needs of consumers in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-Polish Win-Win Business Forum took place at the EXPO XXI exhibition center in Warsaw as part of ReBuild Ukraine 2026 under the patronage of the President's Office of Ukraine. Representatives of government, business associations, and companies from both countries discussed economic cooperation, collaboration between defense enterprises, and investment opportunities in Ukraine. Among the forum's speakers were Oleksandr Kravchenko, Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, and Taras Kachka, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the EU.