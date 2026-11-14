Bulgaria cannot provide financial aid to Ukraine but is not obstructing decisions by other states – PM

Bulgaria is unable to provide financial assistance to Ukraine due to problems with its state reserves, but it will not prevent other EU countries from providing such support, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

"We have problems with the country's reserves. In this situation, we cannot provide financial assistance, but we are certainly not obstructing decisions by other member states," Radev said at a press conference in Dublin on Friday, according to Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

The prime minister also said that Bulgaria is no longer supplying weapons and ammunition from its Armed Forces' stockpiles. At the same time, he said, exports of products from Bulgarian defense companies to Ukraine are gradually decreasing compared to 2022-2023.

"We are no longer supplying weapons or ammunition from the Bulgarian Armed Forces' stocks. I made this clear as soon as our government took office. So let us make a distinction. Bulgarian defence industry companies sell their products not to Ukraine, but to their commercial partners in other countries. They do not sell them directly to Ukraine. As journalists, you can investigate where these weapons go and how they are ultimately delivered," the prime minister said.

He also said Bulgaria supports efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and welcomes the negotiations taking place with U.S. participation. According to him, the United States has sufficient leverage to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

"Our position is clear – we support all efforts to achieve peace. I do not accept the imposition of peace through a position of strength, because, as we saw a year and a half ago, when I said so, this would only lead to more casualties, more destruction and further escalation of the conflict, which is now a risk not only for Europe but for the entire world," he said.

Radev added that Bulgaria does not support the deployment of military units on Ukrainian territory as part of the Coalition of the Willing. According to him, the country's parliament has decided that Bulgarian troops will not participate in such missions.