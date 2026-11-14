'Mexican' from 'Carthage' videos gives interview: I don't dispute NABU information, but we had no intention of attacking Bihus

Blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko posted a video interview on his YouTube channel with the leader of Khimprom drug syndicate Yehor Burkin ("Mexican"), who is wanted internationally and is one of the key figures featured in the recordings from operation "Carthage:" He confirmed that the voice on the recordings is his and acknowledged the vast majority of the information disclosed by NABU, with the exception of any intent to harm the health of journalist Denys Bihus.

A video interview with a man who identifies himself as Burkin but does not reveal his face appeared late Friday night on the YouTube channel of a blogger who, according to open sources, is currently in Poland. It is not possible to verify the identity of the blogger's interviewee.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) told Interfax-Ukraine that it would not comment on the interview published by the blogger.

During the interview, Burkin speaks in Russian and does not disclose his location, citing security concerns.

"I won't deny anything. In fact, I'd like to confirm everything and point out that Ukraine is mired in corruption… The security forces aren't putting any pressure on me. The call centers are closed, the U420 stores are closed… it's time to tell the truth," he says in the context of the recordings from operation "Carthage" released by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies.

Burkin claims that for some time he was in contact with the SBU officials mentioned in the recordings, in particular with General Serhiy Duka, and that later, communication took place through Andriy Osypov ("Criminal" in the Carthage recordings).

According to him, law enforcement agencies used a long-standing case against him to exert leverage.

Burkin claims that of the funds directed to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), a portion was paid to Serhiy Kropyva, the former deputy head of the PGO Department of International Legal Cooperation (who is also a suspect in the Carthage case; on the tapes, he is referred to as "Chancellor").

"Mexican" also claims that Kropyva transferred funds to then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, keeping only a small portion for himself.

"More or less, what's stated on the NABU tapes is true," the blogger's source says.

He clarifies that out of the 1,500 call centers that were operating, the monthly turnover of money flowing into Ukraine totaled between $2 billion and $3 billion. The standard monthly payment to law enforcement agencies for each call center, as Burkin explains, was $21,000 per call center – $7,000 each to the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Prosecutor General's Office.

He admits to having paid all these bribes and states that he is ready to cooperate in this case.

Commenting on a segment of the NABU recordings in which he discusses the possibility of causing physical harm to journalist Bihus, Burkin asserts that he had no such intentions and said this solely to project a tougher image in the eyes of SBU officials. According to "Mexican," there were no direct threats against Bihus.

As previously reported, anti-corruption authorities, as part of operation "Carthage," uncovered a criminal organization whose members had established a systematic scheme to provide illicit benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered. At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.