Ukrainian defenders strike Samara LVDC, hangar at Lipetsk-2 airfield

On November 13, long-range drones from the Alpha Special Operations Center struck Samara production and dispatch station near the village of Prosvet in Samara region of Russia, the SBU press service said.

"The destruction of oil storage tanks has been preliminarily confirmed," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

As the SBU said, Samara production and dispatch station is one of the most important hubs in the Russian oil transportation system. Crude oil flows here via main pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of Russia. At the station, oil with varying sulfur content is blended to produce the Urals export grade. This grade accounts for up to 50% of Russia's total oil exports.

In turn, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed the strike on Samara oil terminal and reported that a hangar at Lipetsk-2 airfield had been hit.

"The results of the strike on Lipetsk-2 airfield in Lipetsk region, where Russian military aviation is based, have been confirmed. On November 13, a hangar storing specialized aircraft maintenance equipment, an aviation fuel tank, and the airfield's central command and control center were struck there," the General Staff said.