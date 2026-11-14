Trump to hold trilateral summit with Xi, Putin in China next week – media

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit next Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on nuclear arms control, according to The New York Post.

"One of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi, and that'll be interesting. We'll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things," the publication quotes Trump as telling reporters.

According to The Post, the meeting will take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. This will be the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the three countries. A White House spokesperson told the publication that issues related to Iran and North Korea may also be discussed.

The publication notes that Ukraine is not the main topic on the agenda, but the summit will take place against the backdrop of Trump's efforts to reach a peace agreement. Trump has not met with Putin in person since the summit in Alaska last August.