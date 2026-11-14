During negotiations on Ukraine, Russia reiterates its 2021 demands on NATO but expanded them – NYT

During talks with U.S. and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi this week, Russia reiterated the demands it had made of NATO in December 2021, specifically regarding the withdrawal of NATO troops to their 1997 positions, but supplemented them with new restrictions, according to The New York Times.

According to the publication, Russian officials circulated a document dated November 10 outlining Moscow's position during the talks. The NYT received a copy of the document from one of the negotiators, and its authenticity was confirmed by another source familiar with the negotiations. The document bears no official letterhead or signature and is an unofficial statement of the Russian side's position.

As the NYT notes, the document indicates that Vladimir Putin has made almost no changes to his core objectives following more than 20 months of diplomatic efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration aimed at ending the war.

According to the document, "Russia demands that NATO pull its troops back to positions they held in 1997, before the Western alliance expanded toward Russia's borders," the publication said.

In addition, the document calls for an end to the supply of any Western weapons, military equipment, and products to Ukraine. Russia is also prepared to agree to Ukraine's accession to the European Union only on the condition that Kyiv does not participate in the bloc's common defense policy.

Compared to its 2021 demands, Moscow has put forward additional demands regarding nuclear deterrence. In particular, it wants France and the United Kingdom to rule out the possibility of using their own nuclear weapons to defend other European countries.

According to the NYT, Russian officials in Abu Dhabi also presented the Cold War era and the division of Europe into spheres of influence between the U.S. and the USSR as a model for the continent's future structure.

At the same time, the document reflects Russia's initial position. According to two participants in the talks, Russian representatives made it clear that Putin may still show flexibility.

U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner urged the Russians to look to the future. According to a U.S. official who spoke to the NYT on condition of anonymity, Trump's envoys are open to new proposals from Moscow that would include concrete steps by Russia to reduce tensions.