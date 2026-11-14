Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on November 2 were a staged incident and stresses the need for law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the circumstances.

"This was a staged incident. Absolutely. In my view, and based on what I've seen in the reports. Everyone saw the woman who started all this and had the chance to find out who she is and what her motives are. Of course, in any such incident, there are also ordinary people involved. But overall, it looks like this is a staged incident, and law enforcement agencies must provide all the answers regarding what happened there," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

As previously reported, on November 12, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police announced the detention of 13 participants in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka that took place on November 2 of this year; one of the organizers of the provocations used a fake medical ID.

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is conducting a criminal investigation into the events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The case was opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of authority or official powers by a military official).

Clashes between civilians and military personnel took place in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on Monday, November 2, in the evening near one of the estates used as a temporary deployment site for a military unit of the first Corps of the Azov National Guard of Ukraine.

The conflict was triggered by rumours circulating on social media that approximately 40 people who had returned from the ATO were allegedly being illegally detained in the building, and that one of them had allegedly suffered serious injuries or even died. Influenced by the rumours, civilians began storming the property, breaking down the gate and part of a wall, and using fireworks and tear gas. The assault was successfully stopped, but National Guard members who were holding back the crowd were injured during the clashes, and four police vehicles were damaged.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky called claims about the existence of alleged torture chambers "fake news" and noted that this was "a peculiar scheme to extract draft dodgers."

Among those involved in the events was 49-year-old Valentyna Moloda, owner of "Moloda-ya," who posed as a medical professional and, under the pretext of providing emergency medical care, attempted to transport a servicemember out of the unit's deployment area in a private car bearing the logo of a non-existent private clinic. It turned out that she had planned her actions in advance and had posted calls on social media urging citizens to come to the military's deployment site. She, along with Kireyeva and Yen, was later detained, and charges were brought against them under Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a state of emergency) and Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On November 4, Moloda was arrested without the right to bail for 60 days.

On November 5, the court remanded Viktor Yen, a defendant in the case involving clashes in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in Bucha district of Kyiv region near the deployment site of a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, into custody without the option of bail.