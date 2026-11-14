No candidates currently under consideration for prosecutor general post – Zelenskyy

There are currently no candidates for the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, so the duties of the head of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) are being performed by an acting head, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There is no candidate for the position of Prosecutor General. That is why we have an acting head right now. As soon as a candidate is nominated, there will be a vote in the Verkhovna Rada. Parliament approves the candidate for Prosecutor General. The acting head has only recently begun working. Perhaps he will prove himself," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

In the meantime, the president said he does not follow the activities of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"First of all, I don't have time to read fiction. He is no longer the Prosecutor General, so I don't follow his life. I heard that he accused me, the Office, NABU, and the SAPO of persecution. Okay. That's what I heard. I haven't heard anything else," Zelenskyy said.

On November 10, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who left Ukraine amid the scandal surrounding operation "Carthage" under the pretext of a business trip, gave an interview to the U.S. publication "Washington Examiner," in which he accused Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies of undermining efforts toward peace negotiations with Russia by releasing details of an anti-corruption special operation. Anti-corruption agencies claim that Kravchenko is attempting to portray "Carthage" as political persecution in order to secure political asylum in Austria.