Zelenskyy calls for complete shutdown of Khimprom with international support

The activities of the Khimprom drug cartel must be completely shut down with the support of international partners, as the cartel is attempting to expand its influence to other countries, particularly Poland and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As for Khimprom, their activities must be completely stopped, and this also requires international support. Such risks exist in other countries as well. They have already entered Poland and are trying to enter Germany – this is what we have been discussing, and there is intelligence confirming this. Where else is this happening? I don't know. But it shouldn't be anywhere. I am certain that this operation is definitely not operating without the support of intelligence services – and not just "Russian" ones. These are people with unlimited financial resources who have been trying to 'buy off' people in various institutions for years – and not just in Ukraine," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to him, he has spoken several times with law enforcement officials, who assured him that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky, and Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad are not involved in this case.

"This is a very unpleasant and very wrong situation. But there is an investigation, and I support it. And there will be further personnel changes," the president said.

"Regarding the names mentioned on the recordings – Klymenko and others – I asked the anti-corruption officials directly: "Do you have anything on them?" 'No. Neither Liashko, nor Klymenko, nor Arakhamia has any connection whatsoever to any contacts with these people," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said the efforts of Ukrainian intelligence agencies alone are insufficient to counter Khimprom, as law enforcement agencies from other countries – primarily the United States – must join the effort. He stated that the group has significant financial resources and may attempt to influence lawmakers, law enforcement officials, and the media through bribery and lobbying for its own interests.