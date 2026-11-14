Russia proposing humanitarian corridor from Kostiantynivka to force Ukrainian troops to withdraw from there – Zelenskyy

Russia is proposing a humanitarian corridor from Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region to force Ukrainian troops to withdraw from there and occupy the city, since, after capturing Kostiantynivka, Russian troops could advance toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "The Russian narrative about the "civilian population" in Kostiantynivka is Putin's reaction to the fact that he was unable to capture Kostiantynivka. It's an absolutely primitive move, because otherwise he can't take the city. Putin simply wants us to withdraw from Kostiantynivka so they can move in and occupy the entire city. But we're deeply involved here and taking everything into account," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Zelenskyy said he had explained Ukraine's position on the proposal to create a humanitarian corridor from Kostiantynivka to U.S. negotiators. According to him, fighting continues in the city between Ukrainian troops and Russian occupiers, and Ukraine is evacuating civilians at the earliest opportunity.

The president believes that the Russian proposal is aimed at forcing Ukrainian forces to withdraw from Kostiantynivka and seize the city.

"We had one success in Oleshky – the most important one: the people were freed from the blockade, but don't forget who blocked them in the first place and why? The "Russians" blocked the people in and laid mines there. The people were left without food. I asked our guys to use drones to deliver food, water, and other supplies to them – and the people there received food and water. Then, through the American team, Melania Trump wholeheartedly proposed this idea to truly save these people. And it's wonderful that we broke the blockade and got them out of there. But if you look at the satellite images, you'll see that the Russians brought a lot of different weapons there and reinforced their positions," the president said.

He said he had asked Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty to provide a list of settlements where civilians, including children, remain trapped. The president emphasized that Ukraine had provided the U.S. side with a list of seven or eight such settlements, but Russia had not offered to conduct humanitarian operations in any of them.