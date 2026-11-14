SpaceX cites technical reasons for Starshield restrictions in temporarily occupied territories – Zelenskyy

SpaceX stated in a conversation with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense that it had not imposed any restrictions on the operation of Starshield and that the issue was technical in nature; however, as of Friday, the Ukrainian side has been observing such restrictions for the fifth consecutive day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There have also been discussions at the institutional level with the company – the Ministry of Defense spoke with SpaceX. They replied, "We"re not restricting anything.' These restrictions have been in place for five days now. They say it's some kind of technical issue. We don't think so. The question isn't whether we believe it or not. We don't believe that. Perhaps there will be further checks. But every day we're testing in various areas. We receive such confirmation every day. This means these are not isolated incidents, but widespread ones," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The president added that Starshield speed limits – up to 161 kilometres per hour – remain in effect in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories. He considers this decision dangerous, as it may be politically motivated and indicate a partial refusal to recognize the occupied territories as Ukrainian.

"And therefore, I believe we have the right to raise this issue and restore the speed limit-so that there are no restrictions at all. The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Drapaty – all must raise this issue within their respective spheres of responsibility," he said.

Zelenskyy recalled that he had previously discussed the restrictions on Starshield's operations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. After that conversation, according to the president, there were no issues with early warning of ballistic missile strikes, the exchange of intelligence, or restrictions on Starlink and Starshield. At that time, Rubio told him that Starshield is controlled more by the U.S. government than by SpaceX.

"The restrictions on Starshield now suggest that SpaceX imposed them. That's what our team is telling me. In other words, this doesn't quite match what we've heard before. That's why we need to get to the bottom of this," the president said.

He also explained that the restrictions make it more difficult to intercept Shahed-type jet drones in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, Ukrainian "Bars" units, which use Starshield to intercept such drones, are now unable to shoot them down near the front lines.

"We have to shoot them down at other positions, and this gives the Russians more opportunities to attack," Zelenskyy added.

As previously reported, on November 13, sources in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told Interfax-Ukraine that specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have observed that the speed of Starshield (the military version of Starlink) to 161 kilometres per hour over the entire territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

The day before, in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that malfunctions in the Starshield system are reducing the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defense system to counter enemy jet-powered UAVs and other types of threats. The military is adapting the air defense system to the current situation.