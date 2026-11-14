Ukraine will not agree to enact neutral status in Сonstitution – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will not agree to enshrine neutral status in the Constitution, as such a status will not provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"If Putin expects Ukraine to have its neutrality enshrined, that won't happen. We're not in NATO right now anyway. If neutrality generally means that we're not in NATO, then we're already in that status. So what will ensure our long-term security? If they assume we won't be in the EU, well, we actually will be – that's been made clear at every level. For now, Ukraine is not a member of any alliance. And enshrining neutrality means you're amending your country's Constitution, and Ukraine won't go down that path," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He added that he considers it dangerous to discuss a new European security architecture before the war in Ukraine ends. According to him, the U.S. side raised the issue of creating a different security structure in the world and in Europe after the war, but the president emphasized that such a topic should not become the main agenda item of the negotiations.

"My concerns are underscored and confirmed by the dangerous signals Putin sent yesterday regarding borders and so on. The fact that Putin wants to change borders in Europe is a fact. I am confident that this is part of his concept for revising security guarantees in Europe. This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely such things that lead to the outbreak of wars or escalations," Zelenskyy said.

He suggested that Moscow might raise the issue of the presence of NATO forces – particularly U.S. troops – in Finland, Sweden, Hungary, and the Baltic states.

"Therefore, if the Americans truly want this kind of dialogue – while supporting the 'Russians' initiative regarding the security architecture in Europe – then this is a matter for all European NATO member states to decide, not for any single country. And this decision should be made only after the war ends, so as not to be caught in the middle – so as not to be simply stretched thin by this war and all the associated challenges and threats," the president said.

According to him, the sequence of actions should be as follows: first, a ceasefire; then, an end to the war and the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine; only then can we move on to discussing further changes to the European security system.

As previously reported, according to The New York Times, Russia circulated a document dated November 10 during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, outlining its position on European security. The publication received a copy of the document from one of the negotiators, and its authenticity was confirmed by another source familiar with the course of the meetings. The document does not bear an official letterhead or signature and is an unofficial statement of the Russian side's position.

According to the NYT, Moscow essentially reiterated the demands it made in December 2021, specifically regarding the withdrawal of NATO troops and bases to the alliance's 1997 borders, the cessation of Western arms supplies to Ukraine, and a commitment to halt further NATO expansion. At the same time, Russia has added new demands: it is requiring that France and the United Kingdom rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons to defend other European countries.

The document also stipulates that Ukraine may join the EU only if it renounces participation in the bloc's common defense policy. Furthermore, during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Russian representatives cited the division of Europe into spheres of influence between the U.S. and the USSR during the Cold War as a model for the continent's future structure.