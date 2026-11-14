Strong US sanctions, weapons package could push Russia towards concrete steps in negotiations – Zelenskyy

Russia may be ready to take more realistic steps in negotiations if the U.S. Congress passes a strong aid package for Ukraine that includes sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I believe that Russia will be ready to take more realistic steps once the U.S. Congress is ready to adopt a strong support package for Ukraine. The package could include two things – sanctions and weapons," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He recalled that he had presented the Plan for Victory during a meeting with Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the fall of 2024, when Trump was still a U.S. presidential candidate. According to the president, the document outlined specific steps to support Ukraine, which were intended to strengthen its position and encourage Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table and take concrete steps.

"I believe that just as Putin is returning to the idea of "guarantees" or a new security architecture in Europe, so too must Ukraine return to the idea of strengthening itself precisely in the areas that were developed, that already exist, and that can influence the situation," Zelenskyy said.

"This will also give everyone the opportunity to understand: if Ukraine can move in this direction, and the U.S. Congress can consider supporting such an idea, then by the end of the year the parties will truly have an opportunity to try to agree on at least some de-escalation," he said.

The president noted that Russia is counting on the winter period, but if Ukraine strengthens its position, it may become more expedient for Moscow to opt for diplomacy.