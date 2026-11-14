Putin personally does not support ceasefire – Zelenskyy

During talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation stated that it had no mandate to discuss an energy truce or other ceasefire options, adding that this is a matter for Vladimir Putin to decide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Regarding the proposal for an energy ceasefire: the "Russians" don't want it. At the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation said they had no mandate to resolve this issue, but we also see a lack of willingness. Likewise, no other ceasefire was discussed in detail, because the "Russians" said, "Work this out with Putin,"" Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"To which our team replied: "That"s exactly why we proposed this: if Putin decides everything for you, then let's arrange a meeting between the leaders.' As a result, we agreed that the American team would fly to meet with Putin and discuss this. As of today, the situation is what it is. Putin personally does not support a ceasefire," the president said.

On November 12, Zelenskyy said in Abu Dhabi, the Russian side stated it did not have authorization to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or a halt to attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure; instead, Russia wants to continue striking Ukraine.