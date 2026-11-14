Europe may be represented by several people at upcoming negotiations – Zelenskyy

Europe may be represented by several individuals at the next round of negotiations on Ukraine, including EU and NATO leaders or representatives of several European countries, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In Abu Dhabi, there was a working proposal: EU and NATO leaders, because security guarantees, the country's recovery, and the general end of the war were discussed there. That's how Europe could be represented, provided it isn't just one person chosen by everyone. There are two representatives from the U.S. side, so there could also be several people from Europe," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He added that national security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy were present during the talks in Abu Dhabi. According to him, this is one possible option for European representation in the next round of talks, though Finland, Norway, and Poland are also being considered as candidates.

"The main thing is that Europe will be there, and now Europe must decide – and then agree with us – exactly who that will be. Most likely, it will be three, four, or five people representing Europe as a whole," the president said.

He added that he had asked European partners to independently select representatives to participate in the negotiations, as he considers it inappropriate for Ukraine to choose a single person on behalf of all of Europe.

"I don't want Europe to be divided over this choice, and I don't want Ukraine to bear responsibility for it, because we depend on European support – and therefore on European unity. I asked them to decide by the end of November who will represent Europe. But we have an agreement that Ukraine has the final say. We must ensure that Europe's contacts with the United States and with the "Russians" follow an agenda that is understandable to Ukraine and the rest of Europe," the head of state said.

He added that more than 30 countries are interested in the negotiation process – the 27 EU member states and countries outside the Union that support Ukraine militarily, humanitarianly, or politically. According to Zelenskyy, all of them must be involved in the joint process.