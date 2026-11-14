Ukraine needs 2.5 times more F-16s in air at any given time – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs to increase the number of F-16 fighter jets in the air at any given time by 2.5 times, as the existing aircraft are frequently undergoing maintenance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As of today, we need two and a half times more aircraft in the air at any given time than the number we currently have in service. In other words, we have all of this on paper, but they're constantly undergoing maintenance because the F-16s aren't exactly young. We need to work on this issue with the Americans as well – we're working on it," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He also said he is scheduled to join an online Ramstein format meeting next week. According to the president, partners are expected to provide appropriate aid packages containing all essential items. "We discussed this during a multilateral meeting – the Group of Friends of Ukraine. They told us how many PAC-2 and PAC-3 systems the Europeans have. We asked them to consider providing a percentage of those stocks. This is a complex issue. We are asking them very earnestly. We are also urgently requesting F-16 fighter jets. There are limitations on their use because the aircraft are not new," the president said.

Zelenskyy also reported that Ukraine has communicated its needs for energy packages for cities, particularly Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhia. According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers has prepared special support programs for the winter, which include allocations of diesel fuel, gasoline, and supplies for diesel generators and buses.

"Because if we have to cut back on electric public transportation, we'll need a specific amount of fuel and buses. This is a large quantity of resources, and so it will be difficult without partners. During the Ramstein summit and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on November 19, we expect these needs to be met in one form or another," he said.