Zelenskyy calls on Rada to support defense bills, decisions necessary to fund Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada is focused on two areas of work: passing defense bills and laws necessary for Ukraine to receive funding, particularly under the Ukraine Facility and IMF programs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The Rada is operating in this mode today: there are defense bills they need to vote on, and they are voting on them, and there are laws related to finances – such as the Ukraine Facility, the IMF, and so on – that's the focus. Whenever a law involves money for Ukraine – for the budget or for defense – it is desirable that everyone vote in favor," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to him, all parliamentary factions should support such decisions, since they concern funds for all citizens of Ukraine "regardless of who they vote for."

"These are the two things I'm focusing on – military legislation and funding for Ukraine – and I'm grateful to the lawmakers who vote in favor of such decisions," the president said.