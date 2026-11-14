Zelenskyy: Ukrainian missile, Danish radar ready for Freyja

The Ukrainian missile for the Freyja anti-ballistic missile program is ready, and the Danish radar is also ready, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, following a meeting with the leaders of the N5 countries.

"We discussed the progress of our Freyja anti-ballistic missile program. We heard a briefing on the Danish radar. This is the first component from our partners that is ready. And overall, our missile is ready. That's the main thing. The launch system and the missile are what Ukraine produces. The rest of the components depend on our partners," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The president also noted that discussions are currently underway regarding a large shipment of ammunition for the F-16 – 800,000 rounds – which Ukraine needs for half a year. According to him, Denmark must resolve this issue.

"Of course, everyone is interested in the issue of satellite communications. It's clear why. We are testing several options. France, Norway, Denmark, and Finland are the countries with which we have already begun working. And Germany will join us. Unfortunately, this is not a very quick process. But we have also agreed to work in this direction," he added.