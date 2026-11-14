Sybiha proposes UN make restoration of Ukraine's power grid, heating systems priority

During a meeting with UN Humanitarian Coordinator Tom Fletcher, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha proposed that UN agencies make the restoration of the power grid and heating systems a priority in their programs.

"I proposed that UN agencies make restoring the grid and heating a priority in their life-saving programmes," he said on X social media platform.

According to the minister, Russia is deliberately targeting the power grid, power generation facilities, heating systems, and logistics and food infrastructure in an attempt to deprive millions of households of electricity, heat, and water on the eve of winter.

Sybiha also praised the successful humanitarian mission in Oleshky involving the First Lady of the United States. "This mission shows that confidence-building measures are possible when there is a will," he said.

According to Sybiha, the parties also discussed Russian attacks on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, which pose a threat to food security far beyond Europe's borders.

In addition, the foreign minister thanked the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and its mission in Ukraine for their important work on the ground and called for continued and strengthened support for the most vulnerable segments of the population.