USA offers Ukraine NATO membership for first time in exchange for withdrawal from Donbas – Zelenskyy

The U.S. side has for the first time raised the issue with Ukraine of the possibility of joining NATO in exchange for withdrawing from Donbas; Ukraine is discussing a comprehensive package of security guarantees with its partners, but there is no concrete proposal at this time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I have said repeatedly: Ukraine will not retreat and will not surrender its territory to terrorists. The Americans asked: "If Ukraine joins NATO, will Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?" This was the first time. We are discussing with our partners a comprehensive security package that could be offered to us during the negotiations: specific security guarantees from NATO and the EU, a strong Ukrainian army – which means an adequate number of troops, weapons, and financial support for a specified period of time – and a Prosperity Plan, that is, a recovery plan backed by funds from clearly identified sources," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to the president, if the U.S. and other NATO partners confirm such a proposal, he will put it up for discussion by the Ukrainian public. The president noted that he cannot make such a decision on his own.

"If such a proposal is made, I, as president, will engage in an open dialogue with the public and say: "Look, this is where we stand; this is how all our partners have come together; and this is how they see things moving forward." Of course, without any recognition of the territories occupied by Russia," he said.

Zelenskyy explained that NATO membership is an important security guarantee thanks to the collective responsibility of the Alliance's member states. According to him, Ukraine had previously requested security guarantees modelled after Article 5. Currently, the U.S. side is discussing guarantees similar to NATO Articles 4 and 5.

"And my question to the U.S. side is: "If you provide us with this 'something similar' to NATO, will there be American soldiers on our soil?" Their answer to that is: "No,"" the president added.

According to Zelenskyy, the United States refers to such guarantees as bilateral and compares them to security agreements with Israel and certain countries in the Middle East.

"We don't know exactly which ones, but some Arab countries and the United States have certain agreements, and there is an American presence there; they are supported by the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy, and there are American bases there. And when Iran attacked these countries, it targeted these bases. And as we all remember – to protect the bases, they also defended the territory using appropriate air defense systems, such as "Patriots" and other means. "In other words, this is also an example of how certain security guarantees can work," he said.

The president emphasized the need to clearly define exactly what security guarantees for Ukraine would entail and how they would work in practice.