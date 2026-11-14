Russian losses over past day amount to 1,710 troops, 33 artillery systems – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have neutralized 1,710 Russian soldiers and destroyed 448 drones, 302 vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 19 armored combat vehicles, six tanks, four ground-based robotic systems, and two multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the AFU General Staff.

"Personnel: approximately 1.621 million (1,710 more) individuals," the General Staff said in the statement.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 12,478 tanks, 25,750 armored combat vehicles, 52,355 artillery systems, 2,273 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,756 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,140 ground-based robotic systems, 607,531 UAVs, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 174,609 vehicles, and 4,905 pieces of specialized equipment.

Figures are subject to change.