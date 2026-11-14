Ukraine’s Defense Forces receive 16 more upgraded Ai-Petri systems to counter drones - Poroshenko

Units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces have received another 16 upgraded Ai-Petri systems designed to counter technical reconnaissance, Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko said.

“Today we are handing over 16 fully equipped, upgraded and modernized Ai-Petri systems to the Armed Forces. They will protect our troops on the front line and help shield critical and energy infrastructure,” Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

He said the developers are improving the systems based on combat experience and feedback from troops. Poroshenko said the upgrade had increased the target detection range and that the developers were working to automate target recognition.

Poroshenko also said he believed a comprehensive ceasefire could still be agreed by the end of the year. In his assessment, Russia is trying to strengthen its negotiating position by striking Ukraine’s energy facilities and other infrastructure. He said European Solidarity’s proposals include improving supplies to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, expanding defense production, monitoring compliance with a ceasefire and requiring Russia to pay reparations.

European Solidarity said the upgraded system was unveiled in early September at the MSPO 2026 defense exhibition in Kielce, Poland. The Ai-Petri project began in autumn 2023. According to the party, Poroshenko invested more than UAH 200 million in developing and manufacturing the systems.