Russian attacks kill one, injure two in Kharkiv region over past day

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes on seven settlements in Kharkiv region; one man was injured, according to Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"A 34-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling on the highway near the village of Chornohlazivka in Zolochiv community," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, a 60-year-old woman was killed and a 30-year-old woman was injured when an unknown device exploded in Karasivka, Zolochiv community.