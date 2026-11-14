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Russian attacks kill one, injure two in Kharkiv region over past day

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Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes on seven settlements in Kharkiv region; one man was injured, according to Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"A 34-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling on the highway near the village of Chornohlazivka in Zolochiv community," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, a 60-year-old woman was killed and a 30-year-old woman was injured when an unknown device exploded in Karasivka, Zolochiv community.

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Correspondent · Regional news
Editor · Political news
#region #shelling #kharkiv #casualties
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