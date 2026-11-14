Air defense forces neutralize 81 of 96 enemy drones; hits recorded at 8 locations – Air Force

Air defense forces shot down or intercepted 81 of 96 Russian attack drones overnight on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

"Enemy airstrikes were recorded at eight locations, and debris from downed drones was found at two locations," the force said in a statement.

According to the Air Force, starting at 18:00 on November 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 96 Shahed-type strike UAVs (61 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, and Parody decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in Crimea. Among those neutralized were 52 jet-powered drones.

The attack is ongoing, with several strike drones still in the air.