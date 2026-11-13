Poland suspends funding for purchase of US weapons for Ukraine under PURL – Tusk

Poland has decided to suspend contributions to the program under which European countries purchase weapons from the United States for transfer to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

"I informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that, for the time being, we will not be making contributions to the PURL program – European funds for American weapons for Ukraine," Tusk said, as quoted by TVP Info.

Among the reasons cited by the Polish prime minister were the country's high budget deficit and defense spending.

The PURL initiative was announced on July 14, 2025, by U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under this initiative, European countries and Canada are financing the purchase of American military equipment – including air defense systems and ammunition – to provide rapid support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The initiative to fund the procurement of U.S. weapons for Ukraine emerged after the U.S. administration refused to continue supplying weapons to Kyiv free of charge.