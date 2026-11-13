Zelenskyy signs law restoring AMCU's oversight of state aid to businesses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law restoring the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine's (AMCU) oversight of state aid to enterprises.

According to the parliament's press service, the Verkhovna Rada has received the law bearing the president's signature.

The document is intended to fulfill Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU and within the framework of the Ukraine Facility.

The law repeals the temporary suspensions introduced at the start of the full-scale war and restores the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine's (AMCU) full authority to oversee the admissibility of state aid in relation to competition. At the same time, state aid provided to businesses during martial law remains in effect.

In addition, the document updates the terminology and brings it into line with European Union standards, particularly regarding services of general economic interest, de minimis aid, and important projects of common interest. The law also improves the operation of the State Aid Register, which is administered by the AMCU, and provides for the introduction of separate support programs for small and medium-sized businesses under martial law.

The bill was registered in parliament on July 22 of this year. It was approved in principle during the first reading on September 1 and during the second reading on November 11.