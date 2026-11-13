Costa: Team selected to lead peace negotiations for Ukraine reflects need for coordinated action by all stakeholders

European Council President António Costa explains that having a team to represent the European Union in peace negotiations for Ukraine – composed of representatives from the European Council, the European Commission, and the E5 countries of the Coalition of the Willing – the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland – reflects the need for all stakeholders to act in a coordinated manner and speak with one voice.

He made these remarks in Dublin on Friday during a press conference following the informal EU summit, responding to journalists' questions about the number of EU representatives.

Costa said there appeared to be new momentum in efforts to advance the peace talks and that the EU was doing everything possible to support the process. He stressed that the EU needed to act as a single team, just as the other parties were doing.

He noted that U.S. President Donald Trump had two special envoys rather than one, while the Ukrainian delegation appeared to consist of three or four people. Costa said this was entirely normal, particularly in Europe, where the European Union had its own institutional powers. He added that the Coalition of the Willing also played a key role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine following the conclusion of a peace agreement.

Costa stressed the need for coordinated action, saying it was extremely important to have a unified team and speak with one voice. He said this was what EU leaders had agreed on and were currently working to implement.

Regarding the representation of EU institutions, Costa said the relevant arrangements were clearly set out in the treaties. He explained that the President of the European Council represented the European Council and the Union in matters of common foreign and security policy at the level of heads of state and government, while the President of the European Commission represented the Commission, which in turn represented the Union in external relations on matters falling within EU competence. He stressed that the EU institutions acted in accordance with these treaties.

At the same time, the President of the European Council stressed that the EU itself decided who represented it. He said this was what EU leaders had done at the summit and that they also determined the format of representation for the 27 sovereign member states and the EU institutions. Costa said a decision on this had been made.