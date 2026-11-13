Costa: EU leaders to discuss Ukraine's financial needs for 2027 and beyond at next summit

European Council President António Costa announced that, in terms of continuing support for Ukraine, European Union leaders will discuss Kyiv's financial needs for next year and beyond at the upcoming summit.

"Our most urgent priority is to provide the financial and military assistance Ukraine needs. And to support its progress towards European Union membership. That is why, at our next European Council on 26 and 27 November, we will discuss Ukraine's financing needs for next year and beyond, building on the upcoming proposals of the European Commission," he said Friday in Dublin at a press conference following the conclusion of the informal European Council meeting.

His remarks were echoed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said the Commission would present a proposal by the next European Council meeting to cover Ukraine's funding shortfall for 2027. She acknowledged that the path to peace would not be easy but stressed that the EU would remain united in its support for Ukraine, as it had been over the past five years, with a clear understanding of the ultimate goal.

Von der Leyen also said that, together with Ukraine and its partners, the EU should focus its efforts on several areas. She said these included reliable and legally binding security guarantees and a package of measures to ensure post-war prosperity. She noted that work on post-war prosperity was already under way and that the EU and its partners had been working on it for many months.

She stressed that the best way to bring Russia to the negotiating table was to continue supporting Ukraine and maintain maximum pressure on Russia. In this context, she confirmed that the European Commission would soon propose the 22nd package of sanctions, reiterating plans announced the previous day.

At the same time, von der Leyen welcomed the new momentum in the peace talks aimed at moving towards a just and lasting peace. She stressed that a strong European presence was important for protecting both Ukraine's and Europe's interests.

She also welcomed the European team comprising the E5 and two EU institutions, the Council and the Commission. Von der Leyen said the EU would continue supporting Ukraine while defending its own interests and added that, as discussions moved towards a multilateral format involving the United States, Ukraine.