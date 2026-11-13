Europe to be represented in negotiations by team from European institutions and E5 countries

European Council President António Costa announced that Europe will be represented in peace negotiations for Ukraine by a team comprising representatives of European institutions and the E5 countries from the Coalition of the Willing.

He made this statement on Friday in Dublin at a press conference following the conclusion of an informal meeting of the European Council. "Today the Leaders agreed that our European Team for the negotiations on peace in Ukraine is the European Union institutions and the E5 (countries) of the Coalition of the Willing," Costa said.

As is known, the E5 coalition consists of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

The President of the European Council said the European Union's principles and positions in these negotiations are well known. "And our European team will continue to act in close coordination, in full unity. Europe must speak with one clear and united voice in all discussions that shape the future of Ukraine and the security of our continent. And this is ultimately a team effort," Costa said.

According to the President of the European Council, EU leaders have expressed a clear position on Ukraine: Europe's security begins with Ukraine's security. "We welcome all diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing Russia to the negotiating table. We are fully engaged in supporting the ongoing process, and we hope it will deliver concrete results," he said.

Costa reiterated that only Ukraine "has the legitimacy to decide on matters concerning its territory and sovereignty."

He also said the EU plays "a central role in discussing Ukraine's European future, its reconstruction and prosperity. And security guarantees must be addressed within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, in close coordination with NATO. As I said, we will work as European team for this effort. And we will continue to work together to support Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace. And peace can only be just if it is based on the principles – the fundamental principles – underpinning the European security for the past 50 years," the President of the European Council said.

According to Costa, the coming weeks will be "a decisive test of Russia's readiness to bring this war to an end. Its record so far, with escalation and strikes on Ukrainian civilians, suggests otherwise. Russia must change course." he said.