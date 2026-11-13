Kyiv wood products firm with zero staff or revenue bids to buy Mykolaiv region's Fregat Plant

Anyway LLC (Kyiv), whose main business is the manufacture of wood products, intends to acquire a 96.25% stake in the charter capital of PJSC Fregat Plant (Fregat Plant, Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region), which specializes in the manufacture of agricultural machinery and special-purpose vehicles.

According to a notice of intent to acquire shares published in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), Anyway plans to purchase 42,223,263 ordinary registered electronic shares, representing 96.2503% of PJSC Fregat Plant's charter capital.

According to YouControl, Anyway LLC was registered in November 2007 with charter capital of UAH 14.25 million. Its business activities include the manufacture of wood, cork and straw products, wooden packaging and construction components.

The company's owners are private enterprise Consulting Company KNK (75%) and the company's director, Kyiv resident Vadym Bondarenko. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Bondarenko and Vasyl Kotynkevych, a resident of Vinnytsia region.

Kotynkevych is also a co-owner of Kyiv-based Sky-Development LLC, which in the spring of 2026 acquired more than 40% of Berdychiv Machine-Building Plant Progress at an exchange auction. Progress is among the assets of former Finance and Credit Bank owner Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is subject to personal sanctions imposed by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

Anyway LLC reported no revenue in 2025 or 2024, while its losses amounted to UAH 3.2 million and UAH 0.3 million, respectively. Its assets were valued at UAH 61,400 at the beginning of this year.

In addition, the company has no registered employees, compared with one employee in 2023.

PJSC Fregat Plant was once one of the country's largest manufacturers of equipment for agriculture, the food and processing industries, shipbuilding and hydraulic engineering products, equipment for key industrial sectors, and consumer goods.

It currently manufactures machinery and equipment for agriculture and forestry, boilers and radiators, as well as special-purpose vehicles. In the third quarter, agricultural machinery for crop production accounted for 12% of its total output in value terms, compared with 89.6% in the first quarter and 22.5% in the second quarter. Other products accounted for 88%.

Since 2025, the plant has been gradually reducing its sales. While its net revenue amounted to UAH 188.6 million in 2024, with a loss of UAH 60 million, it ended 2025 with net revenue of UAH 47.6 million and a loss of UAH 81.2 million.

In January-September 2026, the plant reported a loss of UAH 89.3 million and revenue of UAH 18.7 million. In the third quarter alone, it sold products worth just UAH 3.4 million.

According to the NSSMC, as of September 2026, 96.2503% of PJSC Fregat Plant was owned by Cyprus-registered Fregat Engineering Limited, whose ultimate beneficial owner, according to YouControl, is Olha Dementienko of Dnipro.