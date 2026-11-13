NAUDI calls on govt to extend current reservations, retain 100% quota for defence industry enterprises until Feb 1, 2027

The National Association of the Defense Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI), which brings together domestic manufacturers of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and defense systems, has appealed to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, urging him to take the defense industry's consolidated position into account when making decisions regarding the conscription of military-age citizens.

As noted in the association's appeal, enterprises in the defense-industrial complex work daily in close coordination with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and recognize the priority of replenishing the personnel of military units. At the same time, NAUDI explains, given the growing complexity and dependence of international aid on external political cycles, domestic production remains the key pillar of the state's defense capability, and the stable operation of defense plants directly determines the timely delivery of weapons to the front lines.

Based on an analysis of current regulatory initiatives, the manufacturing community sees significant risks in the introduction of a quarterly cycle for reviewing and confirming reservation criteria for defense industry enterprises. In particular, NAUDI points to the risk of slowing down production cycles, since technological processes in the defense industry are long-term in nature, and the need to resubmit document packages and undergo verification procedures every 90 days creates an excessive administrative burden on management and engineering and technical staff.

Furthermore, as the organization emphasizes, the simultaneous submission and processing of hundreds of thousands of document packages once a quarter is likely to place a heavy burden on relevant ministries, the Coordination Center, the Pension Fund, and the Diia portal, which could lead to technical delays. As a result, engineers, designers, and operators of complex equipment would automatically lose their work assignments until new decisions are made, leading to a subsequent shutdown of production lines.

In this regard, the industry fully supports the position articulated by Prime Minister Koretsky regarding the inadmissibility of radical changes that could destabilize the operations of defense manufacturers and the need to maintain predictable rules of the game for the security and defense sector.

To prevent the suspension of defense contracts, to relieve the peak load on state registries at the end of the year, and to ensure a stable transition period, NAUDI requests that the relevant Cabinet of Ministers resolution provide for the automatic extension until February 1, 2027, of the validity of decisions designating enterprises as critically important, as well as the validity periods of deferrals from military conscription that are currently in effect and expire on or before December 31, 2026.

The association also proposes stipulating that, until February 1, 2027, the maximum quota for reserving employees subject to military service at defense industry enterprises designated by the Ministry of Defense as critically important shall be 100% of the number of conscripts, without the need for a separate decision to increase the quotas. At the same time, the association proposes not to include the provisions of CMU Resolution No. 76 regarding limits on the maximum number of conscripts subject to reservation and the obligation to cancel such reservations if the limit is exceeded. To implement these provisions, NAUDI proposes requiring the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense to ensure, within 5 days, that information regarding the extension of decisions and deferrals is entered into the Unified List and Registry of Conscripts, conscripts, and reservists, as well as to provide the technical capability for 100% reservation through the Diia portal.

In addition to urgent decisions, as part of future systematic updates to the Reservation Procedure, the association requests that, for defense industry enterprises, the validity period of decisions regarding critical personnel status and deferrals for employees be set at no less than 12 months for the duration of state contracts, and that NAUDI representatives be included in working meetings to finalize regulatory acts.