Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss strengthening air defense, protecting energy sector, Gripen aircraft delivery

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and protecting its energy infrastructure ahead of winter, according to a press release from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"The foreign minister thanked his Swedish counterpart for Sweden's consistent leadership. They focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense and protecting our energy system ahead of winter," the Foreign Ministry said in a Telegram post.

"We also discussed the timeline for Gripen aircraft deliveries, increasing pressure on Russia, and advancing Ukraine's EU accession. Our position is clear: there can be no place for Russia in international sport while it continues its war against Ukraine. I am particularly grateful to Maria for her powerful voice in advocating for stronger and faster international support for Ukraine," the minister said.