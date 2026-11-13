Rescue worker killed while clearing debris from building in Zaporizhia – authorities

A rescue worker was killed while clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Zaporizhia that was damaged on Friday by an enemy attack, according to Head of the regional military administration Mykhailo Semikin.

"A concrete slab fell on a member of the "Cobra" rescue service who was working at the site of the destruction. Unfortunately, the rescuer was killed," Semikin said on Telegram.

As previously reported, there are currently 50 known casualties from the enemy attack on the residential building, including eight children.

Around noon, Semikin said that a five-story residential building in Kosmichny district of Zaporizhia had been hit. According to him, apartments on three floors were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Fires broke out in apartments on the second and third floors, and cars in the courtyard also caught fire.