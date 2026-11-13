Municipal Resilience Centre opens in Kyiv with support from UNICEF, Norwegian govt

A municipal Resilience Center has opened in Kyiv with the support of UNICEF and the Norwegian government, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Today, together with Anne-Claire Dufay, head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine, and Kristin Enstad, Norway's chargé d'affaires in Ukraine, we opened this facility in the capital, where people can receive comprehensive assistance in one place," Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday.

According to Klitschko, the center will provide psychological support and help people navigate social issues, complete paperwork, and receive the benefits and services they are entitled to. If necessary, specialists will be able to refer residents to other experts and organizations.

"The center will also have a unit dedicated to responding to the consequences of Russian shelling. And for people who find themselves in a crisis situation and are unable to return home, a place has been provided for temporary overnight stays. Assistance will be available to people in various life circumstances. The center works in coordination with city services and strengthens the existing social protection system," the mayor said.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, with UNICEF's support, rehabilitation centers for children and people with disabilities have received solar panels and energy storage systems. Partners helped set up a space for the temporary relocation of children with disabilities. They are helping to provide shelter and restore educational institutions following shelling. They are providing direct financial assistance to families raising children with disabilities in subgroup A.