Costa: EU leaders' position is clear: Europe's security and Ukraine's security are inseparable

The position of European Union leaders on Ukraine is clear: Europe's security and Ukraine's security are inseparable.

European Council President António Costa announced this on Friday on his page on X social media platform, noting that during an informal meeting of the European Council, the heads of state and government of EU member states had moved on to discussing the Ukrainian issue.

"At the European Council, we are now discussing Ukraine and the ongoing efforts to negotiate a peace agreement. Our position is clear: Europe's security and Ukraine's security are inseparable. And our goal remains the same: a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," he said.

Costa said in the course of ongoing diplomatic efforts, Europe "will speak with a clear and united voice in the ongoing diplomatic efforts."