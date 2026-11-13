Ukrainian Red Cross presents recovery, support programs at ReBuild Ukraine conference

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) presented its support and recovery programs at the ReBuild Ukraine international conference.

"At its exhibition stand, the organization presented its key areas of activity: emergency preparedness and response, support for people affected by the war, community recovery, vocational training, and the creation of opportunities for employment and economic self-reliance," the URCS said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Particular attention was given to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's practical experience in supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs), including their adaptation and integration into new communities. The organization also presented the work of teams that respond daily to the consequences of Russian shelling, provide assistance to those affected and work to improve communities' preparedness for emergencies.

During the conference, URCS representatives exchanged experience with international partners and discussed opportunities for further cooperation in humanitarian response, recovery and community development.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society works not only to address the consequences of emergencies but also to support long-term recovery, helping people return to their normal lives and enabling communities to develop their own capacities and resilience," the organization said.

The conference brought together representatives of government institutions, international organizations, businesses and partners to discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and community recovery.