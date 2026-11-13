URCS volunteers help victims of Russian attacks in Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) assisted victims of the latest Russian strikes in Vinnytsia and Zaporizhia.

"Today, an emergency response team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at four locations to address the aftermath of the attack on Vinnytsia. Volunteers delivered OSB panels and tarps to temporarily cover damaged windows, doors, and roofs to protect homes from further damage and adverse weather conditions," the society said on Facebook.

In addition, volunteers distributed humanitarian aid and drinking water to those affected.

The URCS emergency response team, together with other emergency services, also worked at sites where the aftermath of strikes on residential buildings in Zaporizhia was being addressed. Volunteers provided first aid and psychological support to those affected, assessed damaged buildings, and helped people evacuate. The URCS team also transported the wounded to hospitals.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, 30 people were injured as a result of the Russian strikes on Zaporizhia, including six children. Rescuers freed 17 residents from their apartments. Five-story residential buildings were damaged, and fires broke out in some homes.

According to Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, four people were injured as a result of the Russian attack; all were hospitalized. Preliminary data indicate that 29 single-family homes, five apartment buildings, and a kindergarten were damaged in Vinnytsia.