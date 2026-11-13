SBU General Duka released from pretrial detention – TV

Major General Serhiy Duka of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a suspect in the Carthage case, was released from pretrial detention after bail was posted on his behalf, according to Suspilne.

"According to a correspondent, as he was leaving the detention center, Serhiy Duka publicly asked members of parliament to "establish a temporary investigative commission to investigate corruption within the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU),"" the report reads.

Upon leaving the detention center, Duka said he is not guilty of the crimes with which he is charged by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). He considers the criminal prosecution to be an act of revenge by the leadership of the anti-corruption agencies for events that took place last year.

He was greeted with cheers by people in military uniforms who had gathered to welcome him.

Duka's attorney, Yuriy Sukhov, explained that some of the people present were members of the Alpha special forces unit, which continues to provide security for Duka. He claims that Duka remains an employee of the SBU, even though he was dismissed from his position.

The lawyer also said Duka is on a "list of Russians to be eliminated" due to his involvement in special operations on Russian territory.

As previously reported, on November 13, the full bail amount – UAH 65 million – was paid on Duka's behalf.