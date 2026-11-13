486 Ukrainian women remain in Russian captivity, ombudsman says

A total of 486 Ukrainian women remain in Russian captivity, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

“As of today, according to our information, 486 Ukrainian women remain in Russian captivity,” Lubinets said at a meeting of a parliamentary temporary investigative commission on possible violations of defense legislation and human rights during martial law on Friday.

He said the return of women was one of Ukraine’s priorities in prisoner exchanges with Russia.

Lubinets said Ukraine consistently insists on the priority return of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners, women and those who have been held captive the longest.