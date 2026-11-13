Kyiv to open two bridge crossings in early 2027, eight planned in total – Infrastructure Ministry

Two bridge crossings are expected to become operational in Kyiv early next year, while a total of eight such facilities are planned for construction in the capital, Ukrainian Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk said.

"Construction of two facilities has already begun. Two bridge crossings are expected to become operational early next year. There is a funding shortfall, but the issue is currently being resolved because this is a priority task," he said during the government's Question Hour on Friday.

According to the minister, implementation of the construction projects will make it possible to increase traffic capacity by around 15%.

Kalashnyk also said that preliminary agreements had been reached with international partners regarding funding for the construction of bridge crossings.

The minister also recalled plans to build 21 bridge crossings across Ukraine.

Earlier, head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Ivan Fedorov said at a briefing that he expected between UAH 1 billion and UAH 2 billion to be allocated at a session of Kyiv City Council, in accordance with agreements with Kyiv City State Administration, as well as funding from the central budget for the construction of alternative bridge crossings over the Dnipro River.

He said that, at the time, no funding had been allocated directly for the relevant projects, but the agency expected it to be secured within the next few weeks. In particular, the first tranche was expected to amount to slightly more than UAH 1 billion for all bridge crossings.

"This will be sufficient to begin making advance payments and processing all the other necessary documents," Fedorov added.

For its part, Kyiv City Council was scheduled to consider on Nov. 5 the allocation of UAH 1 billion for the construction of combined water crossings and access roads leading to them.