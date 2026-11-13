Zelenskyy instructs officials to step up US contacts over Starshield speed limits hitting Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense to step up contacts with the U.S. Department of State, the Pentagon and SpaceX to obtain clarification regarding Starshield speed restrictions affecting Ukrainian forces and resolve the issue, which is complicating, in particular, the use of interceptors against jet-powered Shahed drones.

"Unfortunately, the speed limit of 161 kilometres per hour (100 mph) imposed on our forces remains in place along the entire frontline and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This makes it impossible, in particular, to use interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds. There are still no clear explanations," Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post following a coordination meeting.

According to him, Ukraine's minister of defense and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces reported on their communication with the U.S. side regarding the issue.

As reported, sources at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense told Interfax-Ukraine that specialists from the ministry and the Armed Forces had detected a speed limit of 161 kilometres per hour on Starshield (the military package of Starlink) over all Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

The previous day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine, in response to the agency's inquiry, that disruptions to the Starshield system were reducing Ukraine's air defense capabilities in countering enemy jet-powered UAVs and other types of threats. The military is adapting the air defense system to the current situation.