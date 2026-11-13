Defense Ministry, AFU detect Starlink 161 km/h speed cap over occupied territory – sources

Specialists from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces have detected a speed limit of 161 kph on Starshield (the military package of Starlink) over all Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia, sources at the Ministry of Defense told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the sources, no such restrictions have been detected in territories controlled by Ukraine.

The source said the Ministry of Defense is in communication with SpaceX representatives to obtain explanations and resolve the situation. The ministry is also contacting the U.S. Department of War for further clarification.